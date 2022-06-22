Stan Sport announces 4K Wallabies vs England test program

included licenses included e-mail

Stan Sport has announced that the upcoming Wallabies v England Test series will be the first homegrown sport available to stream in 4K UHD.

The three-match series between the Wallabies and arch-rivals England kicks off on Saturday 2 July in Perth and leads a big month of international rugby, which includes a series between the All Blacks against Ireland, South Africa against Wales and Argentina against Scotland.

Stan Sport is the only place to watch July test seriesWith every game it is streamed without ads, live and on demand.

Coverage of Wallabies v England will be provided by top commentators Stan Sport, presented by Nick McCardle With the greats of Wallabies Tim Horan, Drew Mitchell, Morgan Torinoy and the Justin Harrison.

All black legends Sonny Bill Williams and the Andrew Mehrtens You will undo all business with the help of dual international Alan Ferguson.

For the first time, viewers watching the Wallabies v England series on Stan Sport can tune in to two additional tracks: Spider Cam and Player Cam. Before the start of each half, fans can vote on which player they want to follow on Player Cam on their social media channels.

Stan Sport recently launched a Wallabies prop campaign and an all-inclusive lrikin Taniela Mall To support the England series. The tongue-in-cheek ad blends the Wallabies’ brute force against English sensibilities with the mud-covered Tupou destroying a tea party for England lovers.

The campaign reflects the live-streaming service’s fun and light-hearted approach to sports and entertainment, with the goal of reducing noise through the use of humor and deception, making fun of sunburned English fans.

Sports Director Stan Ben Kimber He said: “In a wonderful month of rugby, we are very excited to be able to deliver a clear 4K broadcast of these Wallabies matches. Stan Sport continues to bring more rugby to fans in one place than ever before.”

“After enjoying stunning UHD footage from the UEFA Champions League and Roland Garros, Stan Sport customers will once again experience the best sports broadcasting platform in the country.”

CEO of Rugby Australia Andy Marines “Rugby Australia is always looking for ways to innovate – our partnership with Stan Sports and Nine Entertainment is an example of that,” he said.

“We were the first sport in this country to combine free TV and live broadcasting as part of the same broadcast package. Stan Sport’s presentation of live 4K UHD coverage of the upcoming Wallabies test is an example of the innovation this partnership brings.”

Stan Sport is available on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, game consoles, media players, computers, tablets and mobile phones. 4K Ultra HD is available to all Stan Sport subscribers, as long as customers use a compatible Stan Sport 4K device.

