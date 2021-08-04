Standardized tests reveal the consequences of the pandemic for Florida students and schools

With the stress of virtual classrooms, lack of interaction with peers and the spread of a global pandemic, students are experiencing academic and emotional problems

After the most bizarre year in modern human history, which has been weathered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequences are being felt at all levels. From health, Even EconomiePasses through education from children.

in the south of the FloridaAs in most parts of the world, minors lived in a state of immense uncertainty vacillating between face-to-face and virtual classrooms, With the rules changing each time the bubble bursts.

As a result, the results of standardized tests taken by students in Florida public schools showed that in Miami County – Daddy, the 43% of children between Kindergarten and 3rd grade are below the expected level in reading and 54% or display a delay in mathematics.

in county BrowardTests have shown that most children in the second and fifth grades have a reading delay. 17 percent of second graders had a second grade reading level below their age, while 28 percent of fifth graders were two or more behind in reading. In the same school district, first-grade students were two points lower than would be expected for their age in math, while fourth- and fifth-graders were two or more behind in math.

But the problems are not just academic. According to former Broward Principal of Schools Robert Runsey, a relative 65,000 students in South Florida suffer from social and emotional problems.

The Miami-Dade school district is the largest in Florida, and The fourth largest country in the countryWith more than 245,000 students in government schools. For its part, Broward has 204 thousand students in its public system.

To counter this reality, Miami-Dade and Broward School Districts are taking proactive measures including Hiring more teachers, educators and mental health counselors, as well as promoting greater parental involvement in the educational process, and forging alliances so that children can access quality programs after school hours.

In Miami-Dade around 823 million dollars of a federal bailout approved by Congress, which will be used entirely to support children trying to make up for the previous year’s losses. Broward received about 257 million for the same purpose.

I have rented Miami-Dade 400 new teachers for the school year beginning in late August, Broward has 462 new teaching positions, although many are part-time.

The idea is that many of these new teachers are responsible for support programs, where young people are taught Study methods, focus on reading or math, Without having to conduct a full class, like traditional teachers. Its role is more than Trainers on specific topics From educators in the classic concept.

Another important topic is the mental health of students. with the new Mental health coordinatorsIn school, minors are expected to find the emotional support necessary to address the fears and doubts that a return to the traditional school system may generate face-to-face.

