Stone Ocean, the anime will premiere on Netflix

After officially announced in the framework of “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Animation Special Event ~ JOESTAR The Inherited Soul”, Magna fans Hirohiko Araki had to wait 4 months to learn more about the animated modification of the 6th part of the Italian league. Fortunately, the wait was worth it. Finally there is a trailer for stone ocean.

With a preview showing several scenes of what will be the first episode, David Productions has revealed the frame for the premiere stone ocean And more related information.

When will the anime premiere be? JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?

Exactly as we expected in essence, “anime” release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean In Japan it will be in January 2022. However, in a somewhat unusual decision, the rest of the world will have the opportunity to preview the “anime” stone ocean in December 2021 via Netflix.

Anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Will it reach Colombia and other Latin American countries?

As mentioned, the “anime” JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean It will premiere outside of Japan on Netflix. This way, people who have a Netflix subscription will be able to watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean in Colombia and other Latin American countries.

what is he talking about stone ocean?

Story of the stone ocean starring Jolene Kojoh The daughter of Jotaro, the heroine of Part 3, is sent to a prison in Florida, United States, for a crime she did not commit. Jolyne must prove her innocence while confronting one of Dio’s henchmen.

Published in Weekly Shōnen Jump between 1999 and 2003, stone ocean It is the sixth part of the manga. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The “manga” contains a total of 17 compilation volumes, which lie between volumes 64 and 80 of all of Hirohiko Araki’s “mangaka”.

Who are the voice actors?) Which makes up the cast JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?

In addition to revealing some scenes of what will be the first episode, the trailer for the movie “Anime” JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Shows the main characters cast. Netflix also revealed their voice actors. (‘seiyū’). Here is a list of the characters who will accompany Joleen – played by Ai Fayrouz – on her exotic adventures:

Ermes Costello will be played by Mutsumi Tamura. She is known for expressing Kobayashi in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid And the small version of Kakashi Hatake in Naruto Shippuden.

Foo Fighters will be played by Maria Es. She is known for voicing Killua Zoldyck in them Hunter x Hunter (2011) and Levy McGarden in fairy tale story.

Emporio El Nino will play Atsumi Tanizaki. She is known for giving the voice to Dai in . Dragon Quest: Day Adventure (2020) Juno N monsters.

The weather report will be interpreted by Yuichiro Umhara. He is known to express Mars in black clover Ken Wakashimazu in Captain Tsubasa (2018).

Narciso Ansui will play Daisuke Namikawa. He is known for voicing Jalal Fernandez in fairy tale story y Yu Narukami in Person 4.

Jotaro Cujoh will play again Daisuke Ono. He is also known to voice Erwin Smith in The attack on the Giants Sebastian Michaelis in Kuroshisugi.

Who is behind the production stone ocean?

Like the previous series in the franchise, stone ocean It was produced and animated by David Productions. Kenichi Suzuki —Animated Editing Director for Parts 1, 2 and 3 – returns as main director and Toshiyuki Kato – who held the position of manager JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Unbreakable Diamonds NS This is how I spoke to Keshep Rohan– He’s a manager stone ocean. Yasuko Kobayashi will return from Golden Wind to make the config and Masanori Shino (black lakeAnd GonggraveAnd No life guns) is a personal designer. Shunichi Ishimoto —who served as director of animation at Golden Wind– Design of the stands. Yoshikazu Iwanami Returns as audio output and Yugo Kano – Responsible for the soundtrack for parts 3, 4 and 5 – He is responsible for the music.

Here are other employees:

Sub character designer: Ki Tsuchiya

Ki Tsuchiya accessories designer: Daisuke Nitsuma

Daisuke Nitsuma Art designers: Rikki Taki, Junko Nagasawa, Yuriko Watanabe

Rikki Taki, Junko Nagasawa, Yuriko Watanabe Art Director: Keto Watanabe

Keto Watanabe color designer: Hiroko Sato

Hiroko Sato Director of Photography: Kazuhiro Yamada

Kazuhiro Yamada Release: Kiyoshi Hirose

Kiyoshi Hirose CG product: Yutaka Hamanaka

Yutaka Hamanaka CG Director: Kotari Shishido

To find out everything that has been revealed about this “anime”, Just follow this link.

Source: Netflix Latin America