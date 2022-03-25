Strengthens the Department of Scientific Communication UMSNH

Morelia, Michigan, March 24, 2022. – Raúl Cardenas Navarro, dean of the Universidade Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH), inaugurated the expansion of the Multimedia Recording Studio of the Department of Scientific Communications.

A statement indicating that, accompanied by the Scientific Research Coordinator, Marco Antonio Landavazo Arias, and the Head of the Scientific Communication Department, Horacio Cano Camacho, the Rector opened the Study Extension Interview which was the main communication tool in the science of this house of studies.

He noted that scientific communication is essential for the University of Michoacan, so with the work carried out by the entire Scientific Research Coordination Team and with these new facilities, publication is progressing very well.

With this expansion, the Department of Scientific Communication at the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH) is working to improve its technological capabilities to better deal with the public, since it now has a larger recording studio, with two groups A recording area equipped with the latest cameras, sound and lighting equipment, and a control room. This will make it possible to improve the production of audiovisual materials and provide better content to the audience.