Stronger than 6 earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines

Earthquakes stronger than 6 shake Indonesia and the Philippines. Photo: Getty Images / Caption

two earthquakes in sizes larger than 6 degrees rock During the early hours of Monday at Islands of the Philippines and Indonesiaaccording to reports from United States Geological Survey (USGS)only 4 minutes between one of them and the other.

The first earthquake fell on an island Indonesia From Sumatra, it measured 6.7 on the west coast of that Southeast Asian country at 04:09 local time and at a depth of 21 kilometers. According to the USGS, the epicenter It is located 167 kilometers west of the coastal city From Pariyaman.

The second earthquake shook the island philippines – South Asia is located in the western Pacific Ocean – 05:05. The vibrating A 6.4-magnitude explosion shook buildings in the capital, Manila, but caused no damage. It happened at a shallow depth on the island of Luzon.

The earthquakes It lasted a few minutes with moderate intensity, causing residents to panic and leave their homes. So far, local authorities still do not report whether the Tulerian phenomenon has left Physical or human damage in both Asian countries.

The Earthquake On Indonesia This was followed by a series of powerful aftershocks, as reported by the Geophysical Agency for that country. For his part, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center He initially announced that the earthquake could generate a tsunami in the Indian Ocean, but raised the warning.

“According to the last report, there were no damages or casualties, but we continue to monitor”pointed out Agus Wibisonofrom the local search and rescue agency.

Island Indonesia located on the so-called Pacific Ring of FireTherefore, it is often subjected to earthquakes.