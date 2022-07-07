Study that ensures that getting plenty of exercise over the weekend is ‘as good as spreading it out throughout the week’

21 mins ago Mia Thompson
  Drafting
  BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

explained,

The study notes that “people who engage in the recommended levels of physical activity may experience the same benefit whether sessions are spread out over the course of the week or focused on fewer days.”

A new study shows that plenty of exercise on the weekend provides the same health benefits as spreading physical activity throughout the week.

US researchers analyzed data from more than 350,000 people to find out how well those who are particularly active on weekends and who are known in English as “Weekend warriorsOr the weekend warriors.

The 350,978 adults reported their physical activity in the US National Health Interview Survey from 1997 to 2013. Participants’ data were then linked to the National Mortality Index as of December 31, 2015.

The results are published in the journal JAMA Internal MedicineThey suggest that What matters is the type and total amount of exercise, not the number of sessions you complete.

