Study that ensures that getting plenty of exercise over the weekend is ‘as good as spreading it out throughout the week’

image source, Getty Images explained, The study notes that “people who engage in the recommended levels of physical activity may experience the same benefit whether sessions are spread out over the course of the week or focused on fewer days.”

A new study shows that plenty of exercise on the weekend provides the same health benefits as spreading physical activity throughout the week.

US researchers analyzed data from more than 350,000 people to find out how well those who are particularly active on weekends and who are known in English as “Weekend warriorsOr the weekend warriors.

The 350,978 adults reported their physical activity in the US National Health Interview Survey from 1997 to 2013. Participants’ data were then linked to the National Mortality Index as of December 31, 2015.

The results are published in the journal JAMA Internal MedicineThey suggest that What matters is the type and total amount of exercise, not the number of sessions you complete.

Compared with the physically inactive participants, the active participants (weekend warriors and regularly active) had lower mortality rates.

Several participants in the US study recorded the recommended amount of exercise in one week. But some concentrated it in one or two sessions rather than spaced it out.

image source, Getty Images explained, Brisk walking is considered moderate intensity exercise.

150 medium minutes or 75 active minutes

A guide published by the NHS, the UK’s National Health Service, recommends implementing At least 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity exercise.

Some examples of such exercises are brisk walking, riding a bike with medium effort, or playing doubles tennis.

Another option is to do 75 minutes of vigorous activityLike running, swimming, or playing soccer.

As the NHS notes that People should do some kind of physical activity every dayincluding strengthening exercises, and Try not to sit still for long periods of time.

Strengthening exercises include yoga, pilates and heavy gardening.

The list of very vigorous exercises that can be done in short, intense “bursts” that can help you achieve recommended levels of physical activity include:

High intensity interval training

image source, Getty Images explained, The study authors studied data on more than 350,000 adults in the United States.

What does moderate intensity exercise mean?

“This large study suggests that when it comes to exercise, it doesn’t matter when you do it,” said Joanne Whitmore, a heart nurse at the British Heart Foundation.

“The most important thing is to get physical activity first.”

“Whether you exercise on the weekend or spread it out throughout the week, aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week,” Whitmore added.

“Exercise can improve your health and reduce the risk of heart and circulatory diseases such as heart attack and stroke.”