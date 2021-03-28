Suez Canal. They move on slightly for ever. Expect support from more tugs

The Locomotives Who worked to re-float since when about him Suez Canal I managed to move the container ship 29 meters on Saturday.

Bloomberg Incipe Shipping Services said the dredging work will continue until 4:00 pm local time on Sunday, at which time the floatation operations will resume.

Two more locomotives are expected to arrive, in addition to the 11 currently on site, according to Bernhard Schulte Ship Management, the ship’s technical director.

Earlier, it was reported that it may take at least two days of dredging before enough mud and sand is removed to attempt to re-float it at high tide. Meanwhile, the rescue team said it would start lifting containers from the ship to lighten its cargo.

Roughly 12% of world trade passes through the Suez Canal.

There is no date to open

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Osama Rabie, said on Saturday, in his first appearance in front of the press, that he could not say when this important sea passage will be opened, as it has been blocked since the last 23 by the giant container ship Evergiven.

“It is difficult to set a date for solving the problem,” Rabie said in a huge press conference at the authority’s headquarters in the city of Ismailia, on the banks of the Suez Canal.

He explained that after removing the sand from the beach where it was done since when And drilling to increase the depth of the channel in this area, the main option at the present time is to withdraw the container ship.

The next option, in the event that it cannot be transported with all its cargo, is to unload part of the containers to reduce the weight of Ever Given, which has 18,300 containers of cargo on board, according to the data provided. By Rabie.

The admiral highlighted the large size of the ship, 400 meters long, although he noted that it was not the first time that this type of ship had crossed the canal, and shortly before the crossing of Evergreen, the largest ship, 240,000, had sailed in its waters. Tons of capacity.

