SUMMER SERIES 2021: United States vs Jamaica: schedule and where to watch today’s friendly match live on TV

Thea USA women’s team Continue its willingness to The Olympic Games are now facing Sunday, June 13 to the like Jamaica In the second duel of summer series in Houston.

duel it USWNT historically controlled. There are three matches in which they have faced the Jamaicans, Twice in the World Cup qualifiers In 1994 and 2018, and One in the Olympics qualifiers In 2018, all the stars and stripes came out with victory.

In the last game The world champion won 6-0 in qualifying for France 2019 In the semi-final duel thanks to goals from Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath who scored a double while Julie Erts and Megan Rapinoe closed the account.

To prevail in this game, those of Vlatko Andonovsky They will achieve their 41st win in a row and will be able to extend their record in this 2021 Currently it is seven wins, one draw and zero loss.

When does the game begin? | Sunday 13th June

Where is the party? | At BBVA Stadium in Houston

What time does the game start? | The duel will begin at 10:00 PM ET and 7:00 PM PT for the United States, 9:00 PM for Mexico.

Which channels will broadcast the match? | The duel can be watched live through FS1