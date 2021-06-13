Who is Pulisic? The new ‘Captain America’ looking to replace Donovan in the US

The American striker was dubbed “Captain America” ​​and today he is looking forward to leading his team

The Choose the United States It is undergoing a renovation, with men active in European football and striving to put it at the top, among them Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic, a striker who is little by little an enforcer for different teams, led the army that defeated the United States in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League and thus took the title.

Today, Christian has also become the alternative Landon Donovan, which recently culminated in Champions League with Chelsea And it has a promising future.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-born man had a chance to represent Croatia as well, but he chose the stars and stripes national team because he could become the leader of the new generation there. And this nationality she owes to his father, Mark Pulisic, who is of Croatian descent.

Christian Mate always grew up surrounded by the ball because his parents were related to sports, his father a futsal player and his mother a college footballer. When he made it to minor teams in the United States, he was convinced of the team he would represent.

Life led him to playing in Europe, where he made his debut for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga where he was also the youngest footballer to score in history with the club at the age of 17.

“I had my doubts, like everyone else. I was leaving my family, friends, and the wonderful life I had for 15 years in the United States. So far, it’s still the hardest decision I’ve made in my entire life,” he told ViceSports at the time.

Behind it, there was a children’s tournament organized by a US sportswear brand, which at the age of fifteen offered him an academic contract and later signed a professional one.

After passing the secondary division team, Pulisic began to train with the first team, and thus began the story of writing little by little new chapters, including a promising career on the Old Continent.

It should be noted that 2019 will mark him personally for Pulisic for life, as it means his move to the Premier League for 64 million euros, although his value continues to increase.

for them 22 years, she has 229 games in Europe, which is the same thing that I marked علامة 50 goals and 53 assists In 14372 minutes, be it the Super Cup, European Super Cup, League Cup, U-17 and U19 Bundesliga, DFB Bokal, DFB Cup, Premier League and Champions League.