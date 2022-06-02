Super Nintendo World will arrive in the US in early 2023. – Alan x el Mundo

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Super Nintendo World will open in early 2023, where travelers will experience Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, one of the most interactive attractions they’ve ever experienced.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge will combine augmented reality with mapped projection technology, along with real environments that move along a path.

This attraction is located inside Bowser’s Castle and will take guests into a multi-dimensional experience that will recreate some of the environments from Mario Kart games, where there would be no symmetrical racing.

Mario Kart: Bowser Challenge will combine colours, sound and motion to invite travelers to navigate familiar environments through the creative use and integration of augmented reality glasses.

The journey will begin deep within the dungeon inside Bowser Castle, where guests will board four-seater cars inspired by the Mario Kart video game, starting at a 3-2-1 sign. go ahead! Made by Lakito.

Super Nintendo World will also feature interactive spaces for the whole family to enjoy, along with themed stores and restaurants for a more complete experience.

With the opening of Super Nintendo World, visitors can now enjoy a unique presentation store showcasing merchandise from the new region, including Mario, Luigi-themed clothing, character hats, and a selection of Mario, Luigi, Yoshi plush toys and a wagon.

