Superstar Omar Sy signs an extended contract with Netflix

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Los Angeles, United States | France Press agency. – On Tuesday, the platform reported that Omar Sy, the star of the successful Netflix series “Lupin” about a French thief, had signed an agreement to work with the broadcasting giant on several films for several years.

The French mystery series premiere is the third most watched season after “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton,” drawing 76 million viewers in its first month, according to internal figures.

Psy said she was “extremely excited to have the opportunity to expand this relationship” with Netflix, and praised their “collaboration with artists and their passion for bringing unique and diverse stories into homes around the world.”

A second set of episodes was released in June, with more adventures eagerly awaited, based on the early 20th century novels by Maurice Leblanc.

The agreement Netflix announced on Tuesday did not specify financial terms or specific projects to be developed with the actor who must act and produce several films.

It is the first agreement of its kind signed by Netflix with a French talent, according to the specialized publication Variety, which was reported by Agence France-Presse.

In Lupine, Sy plays Asani Diop, a cheerleader who uses the character Lupine from the novels, as she seeks revenge on her falsely accused father.

The combination of the charismatic hero, Parisian landscapes, and the tones of race relations made it the first real hit in France for Netflix, which is investing heavily in the country.

More Stories

From cleaning houses to publishing a book and being successful on Netflix – Books

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Chris Pratt and his viral video playing Super Mario in Guardians of the Galaxy

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The fashion behind the new Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem movie

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The hit Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ sparks interest in learning Korean

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

This is what Timothée Chalamet looks like in his upcoming movie Willy Wonka | News from Mexico

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The Other Way Film Festival will open its seventh edition in ten cities, including Toledo, on October 21 – Toledo News

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Do cats use their meow as language?

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

7 facts the Olympic Games remind us – El Financiero

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp raises an important change for groups | app | app | mobile | Android | iOS | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

They captured a volcanic ray on the main cone of La Palma

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Indictment dropped against former Ugandan presidential candidate – Prensa Latina

1 hour ago Leland Griffith