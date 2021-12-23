Supreme Court to hear lawsuits against Biden vaccination states

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

the Supreme court The United States announced on Wednesday that Will be considered in a private audience Next January called proceedings against the two Vaccination states from the boss Joe Biden’s face For some health workers And for companies with 100 or more employees.

Supreme will listen to oral arguments Parties on January 7, three days before the date set in the Supreme Court’s agenda for sessions of this kind.

One of Biden’s orders that judges will consider is dictating companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or require them to show a negative test result at least once a week.

At least 80 million people work for these companies.

File photo, taken on December 13, as the day of the covid-19 vaccination was recorded, in Atlanta (Georgia, USA). Photo by EFE / Marcelo Willock

Action, released in November by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA, in English), an agency of the Department of Labor that has sued states, companies and religious groups and led to a battle in various courts in the country.

The dispute reached last week the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati (Ohio, USA), which reinstated the procedure, a month after it was banned by another appeals court as being “too broad”.

The other state in question is aimed at employees of the majority of health facilities in the United States that receive federal benefits from Medicare or Medicaid programs, which affect about 50,000 health care providers in the state.

While the Atlanta-based US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has rejected the appeal against the guideline, two other courts have blocked its implementation in 24 states.

The United States has recorded a growth in COVID-19 cases in recent days, attributable in particular to the omicron variable expansion.

With information from EFE

