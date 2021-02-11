Take a look at the January Disney Plus premieres
Disney Plus will be showing a slew of films, documentaries, and series this January.
Not only will there be releases related to Marvel, but also new movies and original content will be included.
For example, from this Friday, 15 WandaVisión is available that tells the story of these two Avengers characters.
Films
Doolittle January 3 – 15
Everest Expedition – January 15
Gender Revolution – 15 January
Magic Camp – January 15th
Ivan the only one – January 22
The Book of Life – January 22
In search of Amelia – January 22
Wild Uganda – January 22
Total Rhythm – January 22
Girl and Girl 2 – 22 January
Ramona and Bezos – 29 Di Inero
Draw – January 29
Series
Much Beyond: Create a Frozen II Movie – January 8th
Marvel Studios Legends – Jan 8
Clareli Park – January 8
Art Attack, Season 3 – January 8
The Science of the Absurd, Season 3-6 – Jan 8
TOTS: Animal Delivery Service – January 15th
When the bell rings – January 15th
Pajama Party, Season 2 & 3 – Jan 15th
WandaVision – January 15
The life of a dog with Bill Farmer – January 15th
Veterinary Secrets, Season 2 – January 22
The Muppets Now – January 22nd
Pixar Popcorn – Jan.22
High School Musical: Music: Singing – January 22
My Home, My Ugly Beauty – Jan.29
Camp Kikiwaka – January 29
Marvel 616-29 Jan