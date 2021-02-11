Take a look at the January Disney Plus premieres

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Disney Plus will be showing a slew of films, documentaries, and series this January.

Not only will there be releases related to Marvel, but also new movies and original content will be included.

For example, from this Friday, 15 WandaVisión is available that tells the story of these two Avengers characters.

Films

Doolittle January 3 – 15

Everest Expedition – January 15

Gender Revolution – 15 January

Magic Camp – January 15th

Ivan the only one – January 22

The Book of Life – January 22

In search of Amelia – January 22

Wild Uganda – January 22

Total Rhythm – January 22

Girl and Girl 2 – 22 January

Ramona and Bezos – 29 Di Inero

Draw – January 29

Series

Much Beyond: Create a Frozen II Movie – January 8th

Marvel Studios Legends – Jan 8

Clareli Park – January 8

Art Attack, Season 3 – January 8

The Science of the Absurd, Season 3-6 – Jan 8

TOTS: Animal Delivery Service – January 15th

When the bell rings – January 15th

Pajama Party, Season 2 & 3 – Jan 15th

WandaVision – January 15

The life of a dog with Bill Farmer – January 15th

Veterinary Secrets, Season 2 – January 22

The Muppets Now – January 22nd

Pixar Popcorn – Jan.22

High School Musical: Music: Singing – January 22

My Home, My Ugly Beauty – Jan.29

Camp Kikiwaka – January 29

Marvel 616-29 Jan

