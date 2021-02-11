Take a look at the January Disney Plus premieres

Disney Plus will be showing a slew of films, documentaries, and series this January.

Not only will there be releases related to Marvel, but also new movies and original content will be included.

Read more: Where and how to see Disney + in Costa Rica starting today?

For example, from this Friday, 15 WandaVisión is available that tells the story of these two Avengers characters.

Read more: Disney + will be launched in Latin America as a result of the Coronavirus

Films

Doolittle January 3 – 15

Everest Expedition – January 15

Gender Revolution – 15 January

Magic Camp – January 15th

Ivan the only one – January 22

The Book of Life – January 22

In search of Amelia – January 22

Wild Uganda – January 22

Total Rhythm – January 22

Girl and Girl 2 – 22 January

Ramona and Bezos – 29 Di Inero

Draw – January 29

Series

Much Beyond: Create a Frozen II Movie – January 8th

Marvel Studios Legends – Jan 8

Clareli Park – January 8

Art Attack, Season 3 – January 8

The Science of the Absurd, Season 3-6 – Jan 8

TOTS: Animal Delivery Service – January 15th

When the bell rings – January 15th

Pajama Party, Season 2 & 3 – Jan 15th

WandaVision – January 15

The life of a dog with Bill Farmer – January 15th

Veterinary Secrets, Season 2 – January 22

The Muppets Now – January 22nd

Pixar Popcorn – Jan.22

High School Musical: Music: Singing – January 22

My Home, My Ugly Beauty – Jan.29

Camp Kikiwaka – January 29

Marvel 616-29 Jan