Teen dies after Phoenix Mall shooting; There are eight more wounded | News from Mexico

Teen dies after Phoenix Mall shooting; There are eight more wounded

48 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Phoenix, United States. – A teenage boy was killed and eight others injuredis the toll of a nighttime shooting at a shopping center near Tenth Avenue and Hatcher, according to Phoenix police.

According to police reports, About 100 people had gathered for some kind of celebration, when the confrontation broke out Between several groups shortly after 1 a.m., it escalated into a series of shootings inside the building, in the parking lot, and on the street.

Many bullets were fired at this crowd of people as they fled the area.”

One of the wounded died in hospital.

At first there was talk of Nine wounded after this attackHowever, an unidentified 14-year-old girl, He died in hospital of his injuries.

As a result, five other men and a teen were injured Two women are in critical condition.

all morning, Hatcher Road between 12th and Seventh Avenues remained closed.below the estimated time to reopen, says the Fox 10 average.

