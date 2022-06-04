They offer 10 million rewards to the killers of Ana Delfina Parreira

Signal insecurity in Bogotá/Colbrenca

Bogotá’s Metropolitan Police Chief, General Elisir Camacho, has in the past few hours referred to the case of the family’s mother, Ana Delfina Barrera Saavedra, 48, who was killed on June 1 with a firearm in the town of Bossa while taking her children, aged eleven and five, to the door of their school .

“This criminal kills a woman in front of her children and that is why the National Police is giving up to 10 million pesos to anyone who gives us information to investigate his arrest,” the commander told the Red + Noticias news outlet.

He explained that the reward could increase if the informant could provide relevant information that would allow him to identify the criminal structure behind him or seize the motorcycle that was used to commit the crime and get away. “One of the priorities of the provincial government and the national police is to get to these criminals,” General Camacho said.

The body of the woman who used to work in the clothing trade in Kennedy Town, He was found with all his belongings, so the investigation is not considering a case of theft. The authorities are considering the possibility that it was retaliation for a loan retraction, since the lady did not marry because of problems with anyone. However, there is still no certainty about this.

“We have no record that the citizen belongs to any criminal organization, we will check if it is a personal case. It may be wrong, but everything is within the framework of the investigation to prove what happened in this case,” the family told RCN radio.

According to statements made on Wednesday by Colonel John Suarez, Police Chief in the town of Bossa, on the day of the incident “around 5:20 am, more specifically in the Laureles neighborhood of the Bossa police station, he said he lost a female life, accompanied by her two youngest children.” Two criminals on a motorcycle and using a firearm, kill this woman“.

The commander said the CTI had already collected “various physical evidence that would allow, in developing a systematic program, to identify the alleged criminals who murdered this mother of a family.”

Through the microphones of the local CityTv news, Maria Fernanda Caballero, the eldest daughter of Mrs. Barrera, asked the authorities to help clarify the facts.

“We demand justice, the God of justice is above, but here we are also the human power. We have already been here for a year in the compound, since he was handed over to us, and the insecurity is also very high,” said the woman who lost her mother.

Near the scene of the events, a group of relatives and neighbors woke up Wednesday night to remember the memory of Ana Delfina Barrera and to demand justice for her case from the authorities.

In the first months of 2022, thirty murders occurred in Bossa. Four hours occurred in the last 36 hours in separate areas of the city. Two brothers, aged 40 and 41, were killed in settling accounts, where they allegedly would devote themselves to a criminal life. Another body, about 25 years old, was found and remains unidentified.

