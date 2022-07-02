The 7 best movies on Netflix in 2022 so far

The first half of the year is already history and broadcast service Netflix They’ve had various times in recent months, which have been largely positive, although there is a sore spot from which they have to recover. In the midst of the success of copying the contents of their extensive catalog, they officially achieved a sharp decline in the number of subscribers that caused unprecedented economic losses and launched quick implementation strategies to attract these users again or gain new viewers.

After this first major corporate crisis, we must stress that there is a key feature of the platform that persists even in the worst moments. It is about the ability of her titles to become an instant global phenomenon, with millions of copies and commentary by the public on social networks. Of course, not all of them have the same level of quality, but some of them are worth ranking. for this reason, Next we bring you the 7 best movies so far in 2022. Check out the list!

+ 7 best movies on Netflix in 2022 so far

7- Lost in the North Pole

This film directed by Peter Flinth hit the library on February 15 and quickly became one of the world’s most selected films. It stars Nikolai Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Charles Dance, Sam Redford, Ed Spellers, Gisley Oren Garson, and Frankie Wilson and is based on true events.

Summary: In 1909, the Danish Alabama expedition led by the famous Captain Egnar Mikkelsen (Koster-Waldau) undertook the difficult task of proving that Greenland was not divided into two pieces of land and refuting the United States’ claim to the territory. Leaving his crew behind, the inexperienced Ever Iverson (Joe Cole) will accompany him on the grueling journey, even on foot across the ice.

6- Apollo 10 1⁄2: An alien childhood

Richard Linklater directed this film, which hit broadcast on April 1. Although it is not one of the most commented titles and has not topped the main audience rankings, it is generally considered one of the best titles of the year. It stars a voice cast consisting of Zachary Levi, Jack Black, Glenn Powell, Josh Wiggins, Samuel Davis, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, and Mona Lee Foltz.

Summary: It tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two perspectives: that of the astronauts and the command center at that triumphant moment, and that of a boy from Houston, Texas, who has his own galaxies. dreams. Academy Award-nominated director Richard Linklater draws inspiration from his childhood to provide in Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood a glimpse into life in 1960s America, blending coming of age, community observation and an extraordinary adventure.

5- Weekend in Croatia

On March 3, this film directed by Kim Farrant and written by Sarah Alderson hit the stage. It was one of the most talked about things lately and was in the top 10 for several weeks. The cast includes: Leighton Meester, Luke Norris, Christina Olvespari, Amar Bokvich, Ziad Bakri, Eva Mihalek, Adrian Pezdirek, Marko Brik and Lugo Koncevic.

Summary: A woman’s weekend (Leighton Meester) drifts to Croatia when she is accused of killing her best friend (Christina Wolff), and her quest to uncover the truth reveals a painful secret.

4- Save Ruby

This feature-length film directed by Kat Shea and written by Karen Janzen, which arrived on March 17, was praised by many critics. Also based on a true story, the movie stars Grant Justin, Kyle Zander, Camille Sullivan, Tom Macbeth, Sharon Taylor, Elaine Pededi, Giacomo Baisato, and others.

Summary: State Trooper Dan (Grant Justin) dreams of starting the K9 search and rescue dog team, but no one is willing to give him a chance. Ruby the puppy, who lives in a kennel, dreams of having a home, but has almost given up hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, the unbreakable bond that forms between them helps them face their biggest challenge yet.

3- Tinder scammer

One of the events of the year is this documentary directed by Felicity Morris, where they bring to the screen one of the most striking cases of virtual reality in recent times. It’s one of the top songs of the year as it was added on February 2, with notable testimonials from Cecily Feilhoy, Pernilla Seeholm and Allen Charlotte.

Summary: A con man impersonated a businessman and seduced women online to scam them out of millions of dollars. Now his victims are plotting revenge.

2- home

On January 14, this British production hit the stage, which has been called one of the most memorable animations of 2022. Emma de Souve, Mark James Rawels, Nikki Lindroth von Baher and Paloma Baeza directed this story that includes genres Like drama and horror.

Summary: The House is an offbeat black comedy about a house and the three surreal tales of the people who made it their home. An anthology directed by the most prominent figures in independent stop motion animation: Emma de Suef, Mark Rawels, Nikki Lindroth von Barr and Paloma Baeza.

for spoilersDirected by Jeremiah Zaghar with Adam Sandler in the lead role, this movie is the best movie on Netflix so far this year. Once again, the actor received critical acclaim for playing a dramatic role in a touching story alongside Juancho Hernangomez, a professional basketball player.

Summary: Sandler is an unlucky basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers a very talented player with a rocky past. Without his team’s approval, he decided to take the phenomenon with him, giving them one last chance to prove they deserved the NBA.