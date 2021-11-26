The amazing quantum experiment that succeeded in creating “something out of nothing” | Science

Researchers Hui Wang and Miles Blencowe from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Dartmouth College (US) were able to produce photons, the elementary particles that make up light, by Experiment inside quantum vacuum. The open access article can be read in the journal Communication Physics.

“In essence, we have made something out of nothing; the idea of ​​that is great.” Miles Blincoe and Eleanor, Distinguished Professor of Physics A. Kelvin Smith and lead researcher on the study, in a statement issued by Dartmouth.

This research revealed a process for detection a light At microwave frequency, it is invisible to the human eye. in obscure grounds Quantum physics, photons appear and disappear randomly, so explaining their specific state has always been the biggest challenge for scientists, but now it appears they’ve stepped up the first step toward a solution.

Theoretically, according to the manuscript, acceleration of diamond films with “nitrogen-based defects” suspended in a supercooled metal box that simulates a vacuum could generate and reveal Photons.

“In essence, all you have to do is shake something (somehow) violently enough to produce entangled photons,” Hui Wang stressed.

Blencowe, for his part, will seek to give greater insight into this experience in order to repeat it and join forces. “Part of the responsibility and joy of being theorists like us is introducing ideas,” he said in the statement.

Hui Wang and Miles Blencowe describe their experience. Photo: Robert Gill/Dartmouth College

Researchers from the Institute of Quantum Electronics, Switzerland, in April 2019, have already adopted it as an object for study quantum vacuum. This text is available in the magazine temper nature.

“A void is not really empty, at least not according to the laws of quantum physics. Ileana-Christina Peña-Chelmos of the Weiss Laboratory explained that the void, in which literally “nothing” is supposed to be, is filled with the so-called fluctuations of the vacuum, according to quantum mechanics.

Hawking radiation

Conducting this experiment may suggest another repercussion: starting to see the so-called Hawking radiation with different eyes, a prediction made by the British scientist.

In it, the Oxford cosmologist suggested that black holes They also throw pairs of spontaneous particles (losing matter) from their event horizon, the region where not even light can escape the gravitational force of cosmic giants.

The black hole hides in a cloud of gas as it feeds on matter. Photo: Agence France-Presse.

In other words, a pair of these particles will enter on one side of the black holes, while on the other side, they will escape.

However, there is no empirical work to support these positions of one of the most influential scientists of all time, Stephen Hawking.