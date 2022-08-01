The arrival of science fiction and excitement to the Milan theater with the play “The Abyss”

20 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico, August 1 (ANTON Noticias). On August 12, the play “Abismo” by Jeniffer Haley arrives at the Milan Theater, translated and directed by Miguel Septin, with performances by Jose Ramon Berganza, Veronica Bravo, Leo Danes Alos, Pablo Peroni and Sergio Zurita.

A science-fiction thriller set in a future not too far from ours where what we know today as the Internet has evolved into a highly advanced virtual reality space “The Nether”, a place where humanity has evolved its life, and this space has evolved so dramatically that the line separating Reality and virtual are almost non-existent. However, the real problem lies under the name “El Escondite”, a world inside virtual space, so realistic that it is possible to unleash the darkest fantasies that a person could have.

In Septine’s words: “It’s the kind of business that it’s always better to know so soon before you come to see it, that it has so many twists and turns.” It is a work that raises the reflections that we should do as human beings, because the reality of our lives is a dangerous reality that is not governed by any law.

For his part, Sergio Migran, one of the play’s producers, admitted that one of the inspirations for organizing this play was the launch of the Facebook Metaverse. “That’s where we saw it in the play. We think it would give a lot to talk about, it’s an ethical dilemma.”

On the other hand, more production members and actors, not wanting to make spoilers for “The Abyss,” agree that the show is an immersive, non-sensual experience for audiences from start to finish that, along with the plot, will leave us with a lot to talk about and think about.

Abyss is presented at the Milan Theater from August 12 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Get a summary of the five most read articles of the day plus breaking news and promotional notices. Subscribe to our Telegram channel by clicking here.

More Stories

Scientists create robots using spiders’ corpses | USA | Microbes | Sciences

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

After the pandemic, commuting will be a common exercise

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The creators of Disco Elysium are seeking artists with a passion for science fiction

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Monkeypox: New York declares a public health emergency

2 days ago Mia Thompson

4 of the best sci-fi comedies in movie history you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max

2 days ago Mia Thompson

A New AI Program Could Have Discovered Alternatives to Physics | Science and Ecology | Dr..

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The arrival of science fiction and excitement to the Milan theater with the play “The Abyss”

20 mins ago Mia Thompson

Infographic forecast at 4:00 PM GMT

22 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The amazing city where GTA 6 will take place

23 mins ago Leo Adkins

If Nancy Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military will take action – El Financiero

27 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

At least two dead in the biggest fire this year – Uno TV

44 mins ago Leland Griffith