The Bard is truly ultimate and he comes to you through ChatGPT with his new powers

Just over two months after it was officially launched, Google is reporting news of Bard, its generative AI project that comes powered by PaLM 2, the company’s new large language model (LLM) with a much larger capacity that allows Thinking and coding improvements and even multi-language support.

Not only that, but Google also opens up access to Bard, Eliminate the waiting list And it has opened its AI to more than 180 countries and regions (remember that it can already be tested in Mexico), though it will soon reach more. Google said so It is possible to use your artificial intelligence, However, a message may appear to some users.Join the waiting list“.

Bard will be able to “see” photos using Google Lens

This AI is also available in Japanese and Korean, with Support for 40 languages ​​coming soon, as it was initially offered only in English. This gradual opening is done with the aim of being able to maintain local nuances and quality standards while adhering to its AI principles.

Cool gives multimedia answers.

The poet will come Visual support coming soonBoth for answers and for pointers that can be given to them. When making inquiries about tourist places in an unmissable area, along with text, artificial intelligence will include images to further enrich the result.

In the Requests section, you can also add photos thanks to a file Google Lens integration in Bard. For example, when uploading a picture of two dogs, the AI ​​could be prompted to type “Funny story about them“, in which multimedia content will be analyzed, dog breeds will be revealed and texts will be written.

Bard analysis of image contents.

Export content to other applications

Other novelties that come to Bard are the quotes from other content, which will make it more accurate, as the Bard will emphasize the answers, Link to corresponding sources And there will be a new dark mode, with what Google considers the interaction with artificial intelligence will be “Much easier on the eyes“.

Bard also allows you to export your responses to other platforms.

At the same time, this AI will have an “Export” to button Submit the code and run it againinitially only with Python.

In addition to that, Google also offers two additional content export options, to bring in a file Bard replies to both Gmail and Docsthe ability to ask the AI ​​to write a response, and the ability to send it to a Gmail Draft, to make final edits before sending it.

More applications for Google’s artificial intelligence

Bard will also have new integrations, such as the ability to use it in Google apps and services. Like Docs, Drive, and Gmailwith a privacy control so you can decide how the tools are used.

Images created by Bard thanks to Adobe Firefly.

In addition, Bard will also have access.All kinds of services on the web“, count on Extensions to external partners for new tasks. Google announced that in the coming months, AI will be integrated into Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of AI creative models, where Bard’s creative ideas can be turned into high-quality designs for editing in Adobe Express.

Google is preparing More AI connections with platforms Such as Kayak, OpenTable, ZipRecruiter, Instacart, Wolfram, and even Khan Academy.

picture: Kay Wenzel in unsplash