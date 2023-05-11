This is what 3D cities would look like using Google Maps

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Over the years, Google has added new functions and improved the experience so that the application has become more and more complete and intuitive, which is why there is a new update that allows you to see tracks in 3D.

Last year, the company announced the immersive view feature to delve deeper into 3D city buildings powered by millions of images and now it goes even further by revealing the immersive view of roads.

The announcement was made as part of the Google I/O developer conference, which took place this Wednesday in California.

In this way, Google has demonstrated that the developments in this version have a lot to do with the development of artificial intelligence, which allows “to combine billions of aerial images from Street View and create a comprehensive digital model of the world”.

The functionality will be gradually integrated in different cities around the world, so Google has stated that it will start rolling out the universal view in the coming months and it is expected that by the end of this year users will be able to start using it on their phones.

More Stories

The Bard is truly ultimate and he comes to you through ChatGPT with his new powers

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

Samsung is already testing One UI 6.0 with Android 14

18 hours ago Leo Adkins

You will now log into your accounts this way – Enseñame de Ciencia

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They discover what is hidden in the heart of Mars

1 day ago Leo Adkins

What is the age of the universe? This is how scientists calculated the age of the universe – Enseñame de Ciencia

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: How to make countries using voice notes?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

America is playing with fire with the debt ceiling

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Francia Marquez’s trip to Africa: ‘It was a vicious attack’

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Group addresses | Newspaper

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

A 102-year-old doctor revealed the secret habits of the healthiest, happiest people

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

This is what 3D cities would look like using Google Maps

2 hours ago Leo Adkins