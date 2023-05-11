So you can block WhatsApp contacts without them noticing

The WhatsApp had become to request The leading messaging service with over 2 billion users worldwide, this app is already the main source of communication for many people on the planet.

Because of its popularity, and the number of users who use it for both personal and business purposes, many people can be overwhelmed by the amount Messages It can reach them, so some make the decision roadblock Some of your contacts are thus preventing a smooth conversation from existing.

Although the function roadblock Let’s get some rest from Messages From other users, this can annoy certain people, because it will expose those who want to cut off the conversation, so many prefer not to resort to this option and just silence notifications, although this will make you see the messages that are sent to as soon as you enter the to request.

It is very easy to realize when someone has it locked From your contacts, because when you block a person, the profile picture disappears, in addition to the fact that the status will not appear and messages will not arrive. Messages. It’s because of that The WhatsApp It contains a resource that can make the conversation end without the other person noticing.

By combining the tools that the application offers us, The WhatsApp allows the user to have a certain experience in using the application; to make a style Blocking Silent You can disable notifications from Messages As mentioned before, but for this I added the option to archive chats as a plugin.

In the same way, you can manually modify the status option, so you can clear contacts and allow who sees them and who doesn’t, making it impossible to know your real status and for certain contacts to interact with posts.

– Open the application The WhatsApp Go to the chat of the person you want to mute

– Tap the horn-shaped icon at the top of the screen

– By clicking on the speaker that will give us the option to mute, a small menu will appear in which you will select the “Always” option

Press and hold the chat again and select the “Archive” option located in the mailbox-shaped icon that also appears at the top of the screen.

