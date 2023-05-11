once again? Sony is wrong and this game won’t be coming to PlayStation Plus in May

Sony revealed this week that 23 highly engaging games will be coming to PlayStation Plus during the month of May. The thing is, the company made a mistake again and one of the confirmed titles wouldn’t actually join their subscription service.

And this is not the first time that something similar has happened, because at the beginning of the year he made a similar mistake when he announced his arrival. Sayonara Wild Hearts to PlayStation Plus. As you can imagine, it was all about mixing and the indie title didn’t actually join the service. Now, this story has just been repeated with another game.

By mistake, Sony announced this game for PS Plus back in May

The list of games for May includes titles that are very attractive to Extra and Deluxe subscribers. However, given Sony’s oversight, fans will be left wanting to take in one of their own. For whatever reason, the company has been removed The Story of the Seasons: Friends of Mineral City from the news list.

Strangely enough, no explanation was given for this movement and no one knows what happened. As a result, players will have 22 matches instead of 23 in May. While this is nothing to worry about, it is remarkable that this is the second time this has happened.

Sony only edited its blog post to remove it The Story of the Seasons: Friends of Mineral CityBut no notice or update has been placed on it.

Despite this, May looks like it will be an excellent month for subscribers who will be able to enjoy it Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart humanitydifferent addresses Tomb ridergreat games from Bethesda and more news.

At this link, you can find more information about PlayStation Plus. On the other hand, here you will find all the news about Xbox Game Pass.

