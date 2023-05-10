Samsung is already testing One UI 6.0 with Android 14

Enthusiasts find many unpublished firmwares on Samsung servers, which, according to published information, refer to the first “beta” of One UI 6.0 based on Android 14.

Everything seems to indicate that Samsung will also be among the first to publish Android 14 in 2023.

We’re still digesting the news of One UI 5.1 and with Samsung turning to Ferrari for Android updates (they’re the only manufacturer that released May patches even before Google released them), it looks like we have Another great news to tell you about Samsungto customize it on Android One UI and above all, to develop Android 14 for Galaxy devices which seems to work.

The truth is It’s soon in 2023but as friends SamMobile In South Korea they are very committed to the after-sales support and experience of their users, therefore They are already working with Android 14 and One UI 6.0 After Google officially released Android 14 Beta 1.1.

Obviously, nothing is official, but the information is just as reliable as it gets Samsung excited Who has the Directly found some combinations Firmware Unpublished On Samsung servers, it targets the SM-S918B (Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra) and SM-S916B (Samsung Galaxy S23 / S23+).

According to this user, It will be the first releases beta From One UI 6.0which was only uploaded for the first internal tests by the developers, however Oddly enough, they remained on hand. Specifically, these are four groups:

S918BXXU1BWE2 for Galaxy S23 Ultra

for Galaxy S23 Ultra S916BXXU1BWE2 For Galaxy S23 / S23+

For Galaxy S23 / S23+ F936BXXU2DWE1 for Galaxy Z Fold4

for Galaxy Z Fold4 F721BXXU2DWD7 for Galaxy Z Flip4

broke down..!!! OneUI 6 :: Galaxy S23 series Monitoring the first beta version of OneUI 6 on the server today .. Build:: S918BXXU1BWE2 / S918BOXM1BWE2 / S918BXXU1BWE2 Share this great news to everyone #OneUI6#GalaxyS23Ultra#galaxys23series #GalaxyUpdates pic.twitter.com/8xFqI8nmXw —Tron Fats (@tarunvats33) May 9, 2023

In the end, it seems Samsung started development this year well in advance from your next Major update From Android, maybe to score the medal and b Among the first to update to Android 14 your Galaxy devices.

What we don’t know is What improvements will come with One UI 6 In addition to what was presented in Android 14, but many continue to spread rumors about the most important change that the South Korean giant has not yet implemented, which is Adopt rapid updates That only Samsung keeps skipping it even though Google marked it as mandatory a few months ago.

We’ll have to be careful with Samsung, because since then Already in the summer we can see then beta generalHere at Andro4all we will stay at the foot of the valley Notify you as soon as possible And that you can register.