The Chinese missile is “out of control” and no one knows where it will fall – El Financiero

The Pentagon expects a Chinese missile to enter Earth’s atmosphere next Saturday, although it believes it is too early to predict where the debris will fall.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is receiving regular information about the heart trajectory of a Long March 5B missile.

However, as the US Space Command monitors the missile, Kirby said the military can’t do much about it at the moment.

“We do not have enough accuracy in information at the moment about re-entry and what it would be like to talk about specific measures in one way or another. We are very far from at the moment to start speculating about what might be in the near future.”

On April 29, the rocket successfully placed part of China’s first space station into orbit. It was the main unit that will be hosting astronauts In the long run this is a milestone in the space race Asian giant.

The Tianhe unit, or “Heavenly Harmony”, took off aboard cohete Long March 5B From Wenchang Launch Center, It is the most recent The success of a Chinese program has fulfilled many of its growing ambitions in recent years.

Minutes after takeoff, the protective cover was opened to expose Tianhe on the top of the central part of the RocketWith characters Chinese Manned Space Registered abroad.

At least 12 astronauts train to fly and live on the station, including veterans with spaceflight experience, juniors and women. The first manned mission, Shenzhou-12, is scheduled to be carried out in June.

This week, the Army’s 18th Aerospace Surveillance Squadron began publishing daily updates on the missile’s position at www.space-track.org.

Unlike most first-stage launch vehicles, which usually send their payloads into orbit and immediately return to Earth in a pre-planned area, the Chinese missile has also entered orbit and analysts believe it is now falling.

Problem Space debris It has been condensed as states and private companies accelerate deployment of Earth satellites Mini and bass.

In most cases, satellites and space debris that re-enter the atmosphere tend to combust before they hit Earth, or make their way into the oceans.

“It is in the common interest of all nations to act responsibly in space, to ensure long-term security, stability, security and sustainability of activities in outer space,” said Jane Psaki, House Press Secretary, White.

With information from Bloomberg and AP