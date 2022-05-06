The commercially failed movie is now a hit on Netflix

.’s appearance Netflix It has undoubtedly revolutionized the way series and movies are consumed and there are many products that the streaming service has been able to “revive” even though it was a commercial failure when it was launched in cinema or television.

This happened again in the last few days with the movie’Seventh son‘, an action-fantasy movie that was released in 2014 and did not do well at the time. However, the film seems to have found its audience since its arrival NetflixIt quickly became one of the most viewed sites on the streaming platform.

“In the eighteenth century, a young apprentice Tom Ward was the main player in the battle that raged between light and darkness after the escape of mother witch Malkin,” the film’s synopsis notes.

The Seventh Son was not well received when it was released in 2014.

The film tells the story of Thomas (Ben Barnes), the seventh son of a seventh son, who must leave home to become a wizard. His first mission will be to hunt down Mother Malkin, the Queen of the Witches, who has escaped from her prison.

“Seventh sonIt was directed by Sergey Bodrov and stars Jeff Bridges, Ben Barnes, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Antje Trau, Olivia Williams, John DeSantis, Kit Harington, and more. The movie got its long-awaited revenge on Netflix, as when it was released in 2014, it grossed $17 million in the US and Canada despite costing more than $95 million.

Yes good ‘Seventh sonIt was not well received by critics at the time, and the Netflix audience seems to have given it a new lease on life with its arrival on the streaming platform. At the time, the film was criticized for not contributing anything new to the genre and for its seriousness.

“Seventh Son” was among the most watched on Netflix.

The movie is currently ranked as the ninth most-watched movie Netflix All over the world, but in many countries it has become the most preferred movie by subscribers to enjoy in recent days.

