The commercially failed movie is now a hit on Netflix

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

.’s appearance Netflix It has undoubtedly revolutionized the way series and movies are consumed and there are many products that the streaming service has been able to “revive” even though it was a commercial failure when it was launched in cinema or television.

This happened again in the last few days with the movie’Seventh son‘, an action-fantasy movie that was released in 2014 and did not do well at the time. However, the film seems to have found its audience since its arrival NetflixIt quickly became one of the most viewed sites on the streaming platform.

