The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, live | Russia says it has ended its maneuvers in Crimea and withdraws its forces | international

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Zoom | Ukraine condemns cyber-attacks on the websites of the Ministry of Defense and several banks

The Ukrainian Cyber ​​Security Center warned, on Tuesday, of computer attacks on the websites of the Ministry of Defense and the army and against state banks PrivatBank and Oschadbank, which took down the websites of those affected and also banned the use of funds. applications and some ATMs.

The Cyber ​​Security Organization, which relies on the government’s Center for Strategic Communications and Security, did not say who was behind the computer attacks. However, I surmised that Russia or Russian hackers might have been the authors. “We do not rule out that the aggressor is using dirty fighting methods because his large-scale aggressive plans are not working,” the Ukrainian center said in a statement posted on Facebook. Kiev has blamed Moscow for similar attacks in the past.

One of the issues Ukrainian citizens fear most is the development of cyber attacks affecting essential services, a scenario they see as more feasible than a hypothetical large-scale Russian invasion. in january, Ukraine suffered two major cyberattacks. One of them affected dozens of websites of state agencies and even hacked the system that stores medical data for Ukrainians.

Ukraine’s National Cyber ​​Security Agency has confirmed that at the moment there are no risks to citizens’ money in this latest incident, which was confirmed by PrivatBank and Oschadbank, which reported that their services had slowed down and warned of the possibility of further attacks. Tells Maria R

More Stories

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, live | The United States confirms that NATO is ready “whatever happens” | international

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Countries of the world that have nuclear warheads (Russia, the United States, China …): how many have

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States is suggesting that its citizens in Belarus leave the country

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Face recognition technology boosts racist police in New York

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Best Online Payment Methods 2022

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Five Reasons to Get a Paternity Test Done

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

avocado | The Economist

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

What is wellness and how do you exercise it?

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The United States achieves gold and silver in free skating in Beijing 2022

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Chrome OS Flex could give your old PC a second wind

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

In the United States, a girl missing since 2019 was found alive in New York

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring