Brussels, 12 (European press)

The European Commission said in a statement that the funds will also be used to combat food insecurity in the Karamoja region. “Continuing insecurity in eastern DRC has led to an increase in the number of refugees arriving in neighboring Uganda, which already hosts the largest refugee community in Africa,” said Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

The Slovenian commissioner noted that the funds will serve to support humanitarian partners in the area to meet the most urgent needs, among other things, to welcome the newly displaced.

“Moreover, the funds will help Uganda address rapidly deteriorating food security in the Karamoja region, where half a million people live in an emergency situation,” he said.

This summer, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo witnessed new armed clashes between fighters of the Allied Democratic Armed Group in North Kivu region, causing new waves of displacement.

Added to this are the attacks by armed groups on the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), which resulted in the deaths of three people, and the protests of the local population against the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), which were violently suppressed, and recorded two deaths and Dozens wounded at the end of July.

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has been stationed in northeastern Congo for more than 20 years, trying to consolidate peace in the country in the face of the presence of some 130 different armed groups vying for control of the Congo’s vast natural wealth. Democratic Republic of the Congo, includes copper, cobalt, gold and diamonds.