These are the H-1B visa processing requirements for working in the US if you are a professional | international | News

If you are a professional and want to work in the US on a visa, you should know that there are certain jobs that open doors for you more easily than others.

It is currently easier to obtain an H-1B work visa in the United States if your occupation is related to careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, also known as STEM.

What is a US H-1B visa?

H-1B visas are granted at the request of employers who need highly skilled foreign workers.

Applicants must have extensive theoretical or technical experience in the field they are applying to, as well as an undergraduate or postgraduate degree from an accredited university. Preference is given to foreign nationals who have completed their undergraduate studies in the United States.

H-1B visas for professional occupations are valid for three years, but USCIS can extend them for another three years if requested by the employer, as reviewed Live USA.

H-1B visa requirements in the United States

Possess highly specialized knowledge and apply it to work in the United States.

Possession of a baccalaureate degree or higher in the specified specialization.

Have the educational preparation, training or experience of progressive responsibility in the specialty and obtain recognition in the said specialty through progressive positions in responsibility that are directly related.

Have a US employer approved to hire foreigners.

Fill out Form ETA-9035/9035E, Employment Status Application (LCA), along with Form I-129, Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker.

You have a valid passport and identification documents.

Proof of solvency to maintain residency in the United States.

You do not have a criminal record or a history of immigration problems to be eligible for the visa.

In computer-related professions only: 14,326 work permits, 6.7% of visas available.

The Top Ten Occupations with H-1B Visas

Application developers: They receive up to 67,020 work permits, 31.5% of H-1B visas. Software developers: 21,636 work permits, 10.2% of visas. Computer related professions: 14,326 work permits with 6.7% of visas. Computer systems analysts: 11,655 work permits, 5.5% of visas. Electronics Engineers: 10,084 work permits, 4.7% of visas. Director of computing and information services: 6708 Work permit 3.1% of visas. Operations Research Analyst: 6093 work permit, 2.9% of visas. Business Analyst: 5,579 work permits, 2.6% of visas. Computer systems engineers: 4,720 work permits, 2.2% of visas. Statistics experts: 4273 work permit, 2% of visas.

The states in which these professionals are employed are California, Washington, Texas, and New York. Major employers include Amazon, Infosys Limited, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

