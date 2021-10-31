This content was published on Jan 20, 2021 – 15:29

Kampala, Jan. 20 (EFE). – The European Union today expressed its concern about “continued harassment of political actors and part of civil society” during the 14th elections in Uganda, while soldiers continued to prevent their opposition candidate Bobby from bequeathing wine for four days.

In a statement published today, the organization stressed that “the European Union asks the Ugandan government to respect freedom of expression and the right to peaceful and safe assembly, including freedom of movement, for all political actors and their supporters.”

Wayne, who has been held incommunicado at his home since Saturday with his wife and nephew, called Monday’s election “the most rigged in Uganda’s history” and asked his countrymen and the international community to reject the victory of the Republic of Uganda. The president, Yoweri Museveni, has been in power since 1986.

The European Union also denounced that “access to social networks has been affected and a complete blackout on the Internet has interrupted freedom of expression, freedom of information and normal economic and social activities.”

Neither the European Union nor the United States – whose ambassador in the African country denounced the day before the elections that the Uganda Electoral Commission rejected 75% of its appropriations – could deploy observation missions in these elections, which were marked by a campaign in one. Local journalists were attacked and at least 54 people died in the demonstrations.

Museveni won the presidential election with 58.64% of the vote, achieving his sixth term, while Wayne received 34.83% of the vote, according to the results announced by the Election Commission.

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.