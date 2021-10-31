When will the results of the 2023 visa lottery be known | green cards | permanent residence | USA | United States | USA | European Union | United States nnda-nnlt | Globalism

Since last October 6, 2021, registration in the Diversity Visa Program in United State Which belong to 2023 (DV-2023), or what is known as Visa Lottery. In this regard, we will tell you when you will know the results of the lucky ones who reach the green cards.

Foreigners interested in being able to seduce any of 50,000 permanent resident cards o Green cards offered by the US state, they must submit an application by mail through the website dvprogram.state.gov, according to what was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its social networks.

It should be remembered that the deadline for electronic registration is until 12 noon on November 9, 2021. “Do not wait until the last week of the registration period to enter, as high demand can cause delays on the site”, summoned the North American authorities.

When will the results of the Visa 2023 lottery be known?

According to official information VISA 2023 Lottery Winners Results can know who May 7, 2022, in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

If you appear in the lucky list, you must enter the web and put a file confirmation number provided at the time of registration, as well as the last name and year of birth to be able to check the status electronically.

It is important that people who have been able to register for this raffle (DV-2023) keep their confirmation number at least until September 30, 2023.

The US government will grant diversity visas that allow permanent residence to people from countries with a low rate of immigration into the country (Photo: Usa.Gov/Twitter)

What requirements do I have to meet to register for the 2023 visa lottery?

Requirements you must meet if you are interested in participating in Sortio de green cards son:

1. Have at least a secondary education or its equivalent, which is defined as the successful completion of a 12-year course of formal primary and secondary education.

2. Two years’ work experience in the last five years in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience to perform.

“You must not submit an entry to the DV program unless it meets both requirements”State Department warns.

3. You are also a national of an eligible country; In other words, for you to participate, no more than 50,000 people from your country must have immigrated to the United States in the past five years. click here To see if you qualify according to your nation. It should be noted that each year the Department of State publishes a list of eligible and non-eligible countries, so it varies.

A woman with a US flag on her back is very happy and proud to live in a North American country (Photo: Freepik)

How can I register for a visa?

The first thing you should know is that all registrations must be done online on the site www.dvprogram.state.gov. The rules are clear and do not allow entries on paper or in an improvised manner. A detailed guide on how to fill out the registration form is attached to the instructions given by the DV.

After the complete entry is submitted, a launch screen will be displayed with the unique name and confirmation number. What is recommended is to print what appears on that screen and keep the confirmation number as well. The latter will serve to check entry status, the same thing required for further instructions or scheduling a visa interview, if selected.