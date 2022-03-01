The future Minister of Science and Technology noted his work as portfolio chair and Chile’s challenges in this field

At the start of the new season of Tu Nuevo ADN, Andrea Obeid spoke with the future Minister of Science and Technology, Flavio SalazarOn the challenges of the ministry in Chile.

For the new presidential term that will start on March 11, there is an important vision regarding science developmenttechnologies, knowledge and innovation.

In this regard, the President-elect, Gabriel Borich, announced that Funding will increase from 0.36% to 1%of GDP for these aspects.

Under this scenario, Salazar realized that “it is an important challenge that I take humbly but with great enthusiasm (…) there is a beautiful task and We will take the greatest responsibility“.

“There is a need for the country to move to a more diversified production matrix, which improves An economic model that includes science. This demand that comes from the citizens is what we want to turn into a program supported by the president himself.”

“We will make significant efforts to increase resources to advance the development of science and Knowledge is a pillar of the development model“, he added.

Main challenges and tasks

The scientist pointed out the priority issues that are related to the field of work for professionals working in these disciplines.

“improve conditionsAnd the Integration of womenThe decentralization and handling large national projects. “There are big challenges that we have to see in a different light,” he said.

Regarding the challenges that arise on the basis of Lack of focus and attention, asserting that it is a general goal as a government. In addition, he emphasized that in the case of his own portfolio, regional universities would play a major role.

“We will have a very specific strategy depending on Characteristics of each regionHe added, referring to the work done in each field.

Along the same lines, highlight those cities that offer a wide development of the level of production with companies dedicated to them Mining, forestry, etc..

“The strategy will be a dialogue that allows the creation of projects in the regions, but it is collaborative and interdisciplinary: this means that it includes researchers from different regions, Public Institutions and Private Institutions“.

“This will create a different ecosystem that will allow these projects to flourish in the regions’ capacity to generate knowledge,” he explained.

Continuity of work, but different from the current ministry

As it was a change of leadership, the future Minister of Science and Technology, Flavio Salazar, explained his way of working with regard to current ministry.

“It was a very friendly delivery process.. We had many interesting meetings. We will build on what exists. There is an effort that has been made, some initiatives are underway and we will continue to strengthen them.”

“There is obviously a different character, which comes from the government itself. The vision that President Borek has is different, and we will give that focus, but starting with the capabilities that already exist,” he added.