The heroes of Forrest Gump will share the screen again: Tom Hanks and Robin Wright will “renew” in their new film

Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright

Champions forrest gumpAnd Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, They’ll be young again in the new movie by Robert ZemeckisAnd hereThanks to the new AI technology.

“I have always been drawn to technology that helps tell a story,” Zemeckis said in a statement compiled by local media.

The project will use the so-called ultra-realistic artificial intelligence technology Metaphysic Live It allows you to create live, real-time regeneration effects on actors’ faces without having to use special effects.

This will allow the plot of the movie to unfold. It spans several generations It deals with topics such as love, loss, struggle, hope, and legacy between couples.

“The film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves,” the director said in the same statement.

Robert Zemeckis (Reuters/Mario Anzoni)

The film is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire. here Which talks about many people who inhabit the same room at different times and over the years.

In addition to bringing together Wright and Hanks in the cast, the film also shares a screenwriter Eric Rothwho also participated in forrest gump who has become a creditor to someone Six Oscars which was awarded to the film in 1995.

This isn’t the first time Zemeckis has experimented with the technology in his films, case in point who framed roger rabbit (1988), in which the director mixed animation with live-action, W.J pole clarification (2004) where he used motion capture technology.

Methaphysic technology was first introduced at the exhibition America’s Got Talent In 2022 when they introduced a realistic avatar of Elvis Presley singing on stage.

But trying to rejuvenate actors with different techniques has been tried before in movies like irish from Martin Scorsese And soon in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

(with information from EFE)

Read on: