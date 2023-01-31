El Pirata brings out the list of the most listened to rock artists in the world – El Pirata y su banda

El Pirata y su Banda came up with a study conducted by a British entertainment company, which was responsible for studying YouTube views. caught The last year’s record of the great classic rock bands, And select your favorite band…in every country in the world!

“The band with the highest worldwide hit is Queen, with 186,000 million listeners, and is the most listened-to band in 63 countries, with countries like the UK or Mexico” calculated pirate About the queen, which has been combined to rank first in the world. “The second most listened to was Guns N’ Roses, standing above everything in South America.”

And there is also AC/DC that has triumphed in countries like Australia, the United States or Canada, which puts it in third place. Thus concluded the squad leader gold, silver and copper for this study. “On the rest of the continents, there is more variety: Deep Purple is most listened to in Oman. In Uganda, Chicago, in Zimbabwe you might be wondering…well, Thin Lizzy scares them” And so the content is over.

Bon Jovi, Metallica, Nirvana, The Belt, The Rolling Stones, Credence Clearwater Revival, and Pink Floyd They are the seven bands that follow their predecessors in the list of the most listened to in the world. In some areas, however, groups such as Journey, Def Leppard, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Jimi Hendrix, Thin Lizzy, Chicago, David Bowie or The Eagles.