The International Criminal Court rejects the case against Evo Morales for crimes against humanity

The Hague-based international organization rejected the appeal submitted by the government of former de facto president Jeanine Anez.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected the lawsuit filed on September 4, 2020 by the then de facto government of Jeanine Nánez against the former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, for alleged crimes against humanity in the context of strong social protests.

The international body, based in The Hague in the Netherlands, conducted a preliminary study and concluded that “there is insufficient basis to believe that alleged crimes within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court have been committed.”

After the coup d’état of November 2019 and the subsequent political and social crisis in Bolivia, the then de facto president, Añez, Accused Morales and other members of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) for committing “crimes against humanity” because, in the midst of a 12-day blockade in August 2020, they prevented residents from accessing vital medical supplies and services.

This would lead to More than 40 people who needed oxygen diedas argued by the then de facto government in The Hague.

In this regard, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, concluded on Monday that There is not enough basis to believe That “the alleged actions of the siege organizers and those who participated in it, even after it was established, constitutes a campaign directed against the civilian population of Bolivia“.

Khan explained that his decision may be subject to “judicial review by the Court’s First Instance Chamber, at the request of the state that made the referral”.