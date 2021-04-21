The judge denies the order to return the property to Karim Macias’ sister

Robin Musso

Mexico City / 20.04.2021 17:26:07

A federal judge refused to order the FGR to remove the stamps and return the departments held by them permanently insured, owned by Monica Guyhan Macias Topella, the sister-in-law of the ex-governor of Veracruz, Javier Duarte.

Sister of Karim Macias He faces an arrest warrant due to his alleged liability in the tax fraud crime It can be compared to over 3,500,000 pesos.

Sandra Letizia Robledo Magana, Amparo’s First Circuit Judge in Criminal Matters, Only the final suspension awarded to the complainant for the effect that the FGR has no administrations While they were under insurance, they were denied precautionary measure for their return.

According to judicial records, Guyhan Macias filed a complaint, but the Sixth Collegiate Court for Criminal Matters announced this without controversy, because The judge has already ruled on the final suspension, and the complainant claimed the temporary suspension.

In November 2019, Judge Robledo Magana has already denied Monica Gayhan’s final comment, Who claimed the return of an apartment in Veracruz, was secured on November 25, 2016.

In the Umbaro trial, Monica Gayhan stated that she presented a letter on August 29, 2019 to the responsible authority, whereby The application to return the apartment is insured Inside the search folder FED / SEIDF / UEIDFF-VER / 001653/2016.

The complainant argued that the Union’s Public Prosecutor and Head of the Fifth Investigative Agency of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Investigation of Federal Crimes, Martha Estella Ramos Castillo, She responded “inappropriately” to his request.

According to federal officials, Monica Gayhan is supposed to be in London, EnglandHis sister, Karim, faces a handover.

AESC