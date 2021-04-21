The judge denies the order to return the property to Karim Macias’ sister

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico City /

A federal judge refused to order the FGR to remove the stamps and return the departments held by them permanently insured, owned by Monica Guyhan Macias Topella, the sister-in-law of the ex-governor of Veracruz, Javier Duarte.

Sister of Karim Macias He faces an arrest warrant due to his alleged liability in the tax fraud crime It can be compared to over 3,500,000 pesos.

Sandra Letizia Robledo Magana, Amparo’s First Circuit Judge in Criminal Matters, Only the final suspension awarded to the complainant for the effect that the FGR has no administrations While they were under insurance, they were denied precautionary measure for their return.

According to judicial records, Guyhan Macias filed a complaint, but the Sixth Collegiate Court for Criminal Matters announced this without controversy, because The judge has already ruled on the final suspension, and the complainant claimed the temporary suspension.

In November 2019, Judge Robledo Magana has already denied Monica Gayhan’s final comment, Who claimed the return of an apartment in Veracruz, was secured on November 25, 2016.

In the Umbaro trial, Monica Gayhan stated that she presented a letter on August 29, 2019 to the responsible authority, whereby The application to return the apartment is insured Inside the search folder FED / SEIDF / UEIDFF-VER / 001653/2016.

The complainant argued that the Union’s Public Prosecutor and Head of the Fifth Investigative Agency of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Investigation of Federal Crimes, Martha Estella Ramos Castillo, She responded “inappropriately” to his request.

According to federal officials, Monica Gayhan is supposed to be in London, EnglandHis sister, Karim, faces a handover.

AESC

More Stories

Chad’s president dies in combat hours after confirming his election victory – El Financiero

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In danger of extinction! The English Sheepdog is considered vulnerable

24 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A hunter dies and is trampled by a herd of elephants – Ono TV

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

There are short-sighted readings of what is said from the house of Benedict XVI.

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States warns Russia that there will be consequences if opposition Alexei Navalny dies

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

A WWII plane makes an emergency landing on a Florida beach

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Food is your best medicine

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Microsoft is a new Microsoft Store that is more open and flexible with developers, according to Windows Central

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

The Argentine Air Force has purchased ten transport aircraft from the United States

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

The American ambassador in Moscow travels to Washington for “consultations.” The world | DW

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Who killed Sarah? Becomes Most-Watched Non-English Language Series on Netflix in the US | TV and display

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter