The latest news from Hurricane Ian live | Biden warns that hurricane may be deadliest in Florida history | international

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The search for Cuban immigrants continues

The US Coast Guard continues its search this Thursday for the 20 Cubans who disappeared in a shipwreck that fell this Wednesday in the Florida Keys amid the emergency caused by Hurricane Ian, and after they spent “days” on the high seas with waves of up to 15 meters in height, one said. Untouchables for local media.

“It’s dangerous, but freedom is worth more than the danger we face,” one of the rescued Cubans told local television WPLG on Thursday. This is one of the three Cuban shipwrecks that were rescued and held by the Coast Guard at sea, near Florida, after the event. Four others, who were traveling on the same boat, managed to make landfall themselves, and were arrested by US authorities.

The trip through the Florida Straits occurred as Hurricane Ian was approaching the peninsula, making landfall this Wednesday on the Category 4 west coast. According to the Cuban interviewed, who was not identified but spoke on camera, they had five days at sea at a time. The ship sank, as the group of more than 20 people left Cuba last Friday, he said.

Referring to the island’s authorities, he said they were stranded “for two days and two nights near the coast of Cuba and they did not save us.” With information from Ephesus.

More Stories

Hurricane Ian news report for September 30

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Putin anexa territorios de Ucrania a Rusia; Biden respond

11 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The “magic” cake gives a “beautiful experience” to celebrate the centenary

19 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Today’s Visual Challenge | Only 10% problem solved: Find out how many roses are in the photo in just 15 seconds | Facebook | Challenge | puzzle | Mexico | MX | Mexico

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Ian arrives in Florida as a ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 hurricane, causing heavy flooding

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: Lover hanging from a sale on the 20th floor when husband came by surprise | News from Mexico

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Hurricane Ian news report for September 30

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Antonio Inoki, the Japanese legend who kicked me in a historical farce, has died

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Android | Why can’t I send or receive text messages on my phone: Find out | OS | technology | trick | solutions | nda | nnni | sports game

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Putin anexa territorios de Ucrania a Rusia; Biden respond

11 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A day full of science and research

11 hours ago Mia Thompson