Today’s Visual Challenge | Only 10% problem solved: Find out how many roses are in the photo in just 15 seconds | Facebook | Challenge | puzzle | Mexico | MX | Mexico

You have a time limit. You will be able to visualize all the stacked roses and your duty is to find the exact number of those in the picture. Do not forget that the time limit is 15 seconds. We invite you to solve this visual challenge He considered it a potential mission for today. It is not easy for anyone to achieve this goal and only 10% of people manage to find the solution. Do you feel able to solve?

The visual challenge What we present to you today will take your abilities to the limit because you will need to sharpen your eyes to find all the roses listed in the picture. Remember that it’s not just what you see. Will you be able to solve the virus before the estimated time runs out? Follow your intuition here.

It is necessary to play with your mind to be able to solve it and it is also necessary to put such simple pictures that you think that there is nothing wrong, but you should see beyond what is obvious because quantity is not visible. details visual challenge We’ll see that they just ask you to specify the number of roses.

full picture

Find out how many roses are in the picture. Follow Favorite

Visual challenge solution

If it’s taking longer than expected and you haven’t found the answer yet, don’t worry. It is not easy for anyone to be part of that group of skilled people with a visual perception of 10/10 who quickly found it and found the exact number of roses. If you are looking for the solution, we show it to you here.

Find out how many roses are in the picture. Follow Favorite

Did you like this viral week? Was it too easy for you? Well, we congratulate you if you managed to rise to the challenge. And if not, we encourage you to keep testing yourself with this type of challenge. Do you want to see more challenges like this? Here we tell you how to do it. To do this, just follow the following link: More popular in Dipur , and ready. what are you waiting for? Your moment is now.

What is a visual challenge?

Visual Challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists in finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some don’t. Also known as visual challenges, quizzes, and visual or logic puzzles. Of course, they are all equally funny.