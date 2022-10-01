The “magic” cake gives a “beautiful experience” to celebrate the centenary

Currently, the majority of TikTok’s audience is between 16 and 24 years old.

A survey of 13-17 year olds revealed that TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube Pants are their favorite social networks.

TikTok currently has over 1 billion monthly active users, a feat it reached in June of last year.

Through TikTok, Centennial decided to recount her experience, which she described as “beautiful,” with a “magic cake.” The video, as expected, went viral in a matter of hours.

It is no longer a secret that TikTok is the preferred social network for young people; In general, social networks are being changed thanks to the creativity and motivation of young people, especially those who gather in the so-called Generation Z and Generation T.

Which is that since the arrival of the epidemic, the Chinese social network has reached very high levels of popularity and even become, According to CloudFlare, on the internet’s most popular siteoutperforming giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and many more.

In more specific numbers, the Chinese social network’s population is over 40 percent. In other words, Teens use TikTok the most today, but it’s not just their favorite social network.

A recent Pew Research Center survey of more than 1,000 teens aged 13 to 17 in the United States YouTube, along with TikTok and Snapchat, has announced YouTube as one of the preferred networks for what we know as “Generation Z” and “Generation T”.

Having said that, it is not surprising that, for some time now, young people have been creating all kinds of content in order to connect with the largest number of users, a fact that shows that, in terms of communication, things have changed a lot and it is social networks that now connect people.

Tiktoker centenary recounts his experience with a ‘magic’ brownie

Let’s take, for example, what happened with a hundred-year-old woman who, in one of her last videos, recounted her experience with a “magical” brownie.

According to what she explained in her recording, after eating said “product”, they had to give her electric shocks to “revive her”.

She fell into a coma and was hospitalized. I was intubated and diapered for five days because I had a stroke.”The narration, which has so far generated more than 400,000 likes and two million copies.

We know that as of today, The platform developed by ByteDance is essential in terms of entertainmentbut also as a real commercial show.

That is why, out of many trenches, there has been talk of the great growth potential that TikTok will continue to face over the years; However, it is clear that there will come a time when users will change their mind and turn to another social network.

Yes good, At the moment, we are talking about the most downloaded mobile application in the worldToday, users are not the same as they were in 2020, when TikTok experienced significant growth.

In short, the age of social networks still has a lot to offer and users and future generations will have to set trends. In this sense, what will happen to the Chinese platform?

