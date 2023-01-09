The latest news on the North American Summit, live | Lopez Obrador and Biden are preparing to start the diplomatic meeting

19 hours ago Mia Thompson

Joe Biden’s delegation in Mexico: Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Security, Trade and others

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, did not come to visit him only in the context of the North American Leaders Summit. Added to the hundreds of security personnel who arrived in Mexico City on Sunday are important members of the president’s government. At meetings to be held in the coming days Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, Alejandro Mayorcas, Secretary of Security, Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser, or Chris Dodd, Special Adviser for the Americas, among others, will attend.

Elias Kamhaji writes for EL PAÍS: “The Action Agenda features six themes: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Environment and Climate Change, Competitiveness with the Rest of the World, Migration and Development, Health, and Security. Specific agreements are expected between the three countries for each of these items, as well as a joint declaration in end of the meeting.”

On the Mexican side, Marcelo Ebrard, Minister of Foreign Relations, Adan Augusto, Interior Minister Rosa Ichilla Rodríguez, Minister of Security, or Raquel Buenrostro, Minister of Economy, among others, will be present at the bilateral meeting. meetings.

EFE Pictures

