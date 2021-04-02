“The long legacy of Lazaro Cardenas”: AMLO – Politics

Mexico City. General Lazaro Cardenas del Rio was a statesman with a social dimension whose legacy was so solid and broad that The clique, the neoliberal group, and the oligarchy have failed to destroy it in the four decades it has remained in power President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. He added that Cardenismo ‘ethical principles, far from being outdated, are being restored by his government to foster transformation in the country.

The fiftieth anniversary of the general’s death was the interval that led to the reunification of the two main leaders of the left in recent years: Lopez Obrador and Cuauhtemoc Cardenas Solorzano.

At the Revolution Memorial, a Jiquilpan oath between the Cabinet and the Cárdenas family is also honored. The engineer shed light on his father’s legacy and the full respect he enjoyed for ideas without any restrictions for some expressed or for political positions.

It was clear that he was aware of his own capabilities and limitations, and he trusted the knowledge and standards of many others to move forward with obligations and problems. Never suspect others unnecessarily unless there are objective reasons for this. He created several task forces of which he was a part and not a person who, due to his recognized personality and path, necessarily set guidelines for the procedures to be followed. Added Cardenas Solorzano.

During his speech, Lopez Obrador identified the general as one of the inspiring figures in his government, who, having put an end to idealism, made transcendent decisions to change the country, becoming the height of the revolution. He raised the nationalization of oil and railways, and his social policy towards peasants and workers, in addition to one of the most beloved aspects of his government, which represented support for the Spanish Republic and the exiles.