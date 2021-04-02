Dominican film “Hotel Coppelia”, is among Forbes’ recommendations

The Dominican film “Hotel Coppelia” continues to appear internationally, after it was acquired by HBO for distribution to millions of users around the world. This time, it was the prestigious Forbes magazine that gave it space in its recommendations for this week to explore the various digital platforms.

“The best new movies to be broadcast on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Disney + and Peacock this week,” is the literal translation of the article signed by journalist Travis Bean. Nashla Bogaert, along with an outstanding cast of Dominican actors and actresses.

“Hotel Coppelia” is a drama based on historical events. The film is based on the Civil War of 1965, an event that marked the Dominican Republic forever.

American forces invade Santo Domingo, meanwhile the constitutional revolutionaries are preparing their offensive to defend the country from invasion. Young people involved in the movement make the famous cabaret “Kobilya Hotel” their base of operations, involve the prostitutes who work there in their plans, and change their lives forever.

The film traces the lives of five women during the civil war in the Dominican Republic. After the US military invaded the country to establish their own idea of ​​freedom, they realized that true freedom would require great personal sacrifice.