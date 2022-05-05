The Lost City removes Batman from the throne

Comedy and adventure comedy “The Lost City,” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, topped US and Canadian cinemas over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, dropping “Batman” from the top spot, which took most of March.

“The Lost City” relied on the relatively old concept of star power to push Paramount Pictures’ release above expectations at the box office. Bullock has always been a big draw, but his broader appeal in recent years has been felt even more on Netflix, with “Bird Box” becoming one of the most-watched releases on streaming in 2018. Tatum recently proved his popularity with the hit movie “Dog” that shared In his directing, after a break from acting.

Bullock and Tatum’s chemistry helped create The Lost City, directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, a compelling romantic comedy series. It also particularly attracted a largely female audience.

Theaters are looking forward to “The Lost City” heralding a new period of stability, and for the first time this year, the release schedule is consistently packed. The next few weeks will see the releases of “Moribius,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “The Bad Guys,” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” They are all released exclusively in theaters.

Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore:

1. “The Lost City” $31 million

2. “Batman” $20.5 million

3. “RRR”, 9.5 million

4. “Uncharted” 5 million

5. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”, 4.6 million

6. “X” 2.2 million

7- “dog” 2.1 million

8- “Spider-Man: No Way Home” $2 million

9. “Sing 2” $1.3 million

10. “Infinite Storm” $751,000

