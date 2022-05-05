Almodóvar slams Will Smith: ‘Family is not protected with hosts’

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar today expressed his “absolute disapproval” of Will Smith’s violent action at the Oscars and his subsequent rhetoric that he described as “fundamentalist: He doesn’t take advantage of prime moments to make his own.”

In a first-person chronicle published today in elDiario.es, Almodóvar recounts that he was only four meters from where Smith’s controversial attack on comedian Chris Rock took place: “In general chopped shots, I am the little white head we see in the photo “.

“I was very close to the protagonists of the film, and what I saw and what I heard gives me a feeling of absolute rejection,” he says of the incident in which he joked about Smith’s wife’s vixen, and of his justifications when he received the award for Best Actor.

And in a speech “which sounded more like a preacher’s speech,” according to director Smith, between tears, he said, “Denzel Washington warned me: in the highest moment the devil comes to you.”

“The devil, in fact, does not exist,” Almodovar settles today on “a fundamentalist discourse that we should neither hear nor see. Some estimate that it was the only real moment of celebration, they refer to that faceless beast of social networks.”

“For them, hungry for carrion, it was undoubtedly the great moment of the night,” asserts Almodóvar, who says he dismisses that “this episode represents the celebration and he is the protagonist of a celebration in which so many things happened and so much of greater interest.”

Among other things, he remembers that he won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film “Drive My Car”, which for him is “the best film of the year without a doubt”, as well as the documentary “Summer of Soul”, his favorite.

Additionally, he highlights how he made use of his trip to Los Angeles to meet some of the actors” by considering choosing a Cate Blanchett film based on five stories by Lucia Berlin (taken from the ‘Bible’ The Ladies Cleaning Guide).