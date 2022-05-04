Tres Cantos hosts an evangelical party performed by ABA TAANO

“Once Upon a Time, ABA TAANO” Next Thursday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m. The Municipal Theater of Tres Cantos welcomes one of the great gospel ensembles. African artists have received international awards on 11 occasions and this time they support the humanitarian project working in Africa “Music to Save Lives”.

Abba Tanu sings African gospels, from Uganda, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, but they also include their own versions of the American gospel. Everything A Cappella! They sing to fund a powerful humanitarian project that has lasted 17 yearsTo help young people find a future in Uganda. They sing for the project they came from and which launched them to fame. You also can help by attending their concert.

Aba Taano is a pentagram gospel created in the city of Kireka, a suburb of Kampala (Uganda), in 2008, under the name The 5 (in their mother tongue, Luganda) under the direction of Jingo George, director of the UGANDA NATUMAMYINI Tribal Choir, where three members sang from the year 2005. His style includes elements of gospel, ethnic singing and pop . From the start, they have been influenced by the South African style of the Soweto Gospel Choir, Mrs. Smith Black Mambazo and UMOJA Choirs. His voice is more melodic and intimate than that of his teachers, but he comes close to the heart of his audience.

Total, Aba Taano has released 5 studio albums, 2 concert albums, 1 online concert and several music videos. , a virtual library of African sounds (Kiawa, composed by Eduardo Tarilunte) and has collaborated on the soundtrack for The House, composed by Roque Baños, they have sold over 30,000 CDs, in over 1,000 concerts, in 14 countries in Europe (including Vatican City where they sang in September 2021) and won 11 international awards. In this year 2022, they just recorded the video PREMOVE, which will open the documentary on chess, which will be presented at the World Championships in Russia on September 9. 22. Everywhere they praise the beauty of their voices and the tremendous work that supports them. 5 warm voices, four boys and a girl full of humor, joy and vitality. A cappella songs, theatrical, animated, entertaining.

We believe that everyone’s job is to participate to prevent the rapid physical and moral deterioration of humanity