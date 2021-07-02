The Ministry of Health confirms two cases of black fungus in the Guerrero region

Minister of Health Guerrero, Carlos de la Peña Pintos, that there have been two cases of black mushroom In Entity, though he emphasized it was not an outbreak.

The health official said that the cases of Onychomycosis, commonly known as black fungusdetected in two women, But only one of them suffered from COVID-19.

He explained in a press conference that one of the cases was registered in Ometepec, while the second was in Chilpancingo, which are isolated sites in Guerrero, who stated that these are isolated cases.

The state health minister said surgical intervention was necessary to drain the affected areas in the patients’ nasal passages and cheekbones.

In an interview given during the COVID Panorama Press press conference in Guerrero, this Thursday, @cayo1950 He confirmed that two cases of fungal infection were recorded. The disease known as Guerrero black fungus, which occurred in Chilpancingo and Ometepec. pic.twitter.com/6WgrbL6n7C Health Warrior (SSaludGro) 2 July 2021

In addition, the official explained that the dead tissue was removed from the women and antibiotics were finally used.

“This is in the environment, we can breathe it, and it doesn’t spread from person to person, but it can cause harm to people who have compromised their health, or who are immunocompromised, or people with diabetes, or someone who has had COVID-19,” said de la Peña Pintos. 19 is weak, as are the elderly.

What is black fungus?

On June 3, Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Prevention and Health Promotion, explained that Black fungus or onychomycosis It is an aggressive and opportunistic infection in people with severe immunosuppression; It usually affects people who develop leukemia during chemotherapy.

“Covid-19 does not necessarily increase the risk of myxomatosis, but the excessive use of steroids for treatment may be the reason for this infection in patients with SARS-CoV-2,” the official said in response to a question about cases of mycosis fungoides. The virus that also suffered from black fungus

Who is most likely to get symptoms of black fungus?

People most likely to suffer black mushroom They are those with severely weakened and damaged immune systems, and those with weakened immunity, for example Cancer, diabetes and HIV/AIDS patients or those recovering from COVID-19.

patient suffers black mushroom Usually there is congestion and nosebleeds, but among the most dangerous are swelling and pain in the eyes, drooping eyelids, blurred vision, and in some cases, there may be spots on the skin.

When the disease is very advanced, doctors must remove the affected eye or jawbone to prevent the disease from spreading to the brain or lungs.

adn40, the most watched news channel in Mexico. Download a file a program

sga