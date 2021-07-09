The Ministry of Science will finance projects that bring scientific content closer to citizens with a fund of $1,930 million

After a series of meetings with various social organizations and research centers from different regions of the country, the Minister of Science, Andres Kove, About the start of applications to Competitions for the disclosure and socialization of “general science” knowledge Through Three Calls: Regional Public Spaces. Disclosure products and community projects.

“Communities must be involved in generating and disseminating knowledge, adding value to regions and encouraging knowledge encounter. Bringing science and innovation closer to the citizens of today prepares us as a society for the challenges that Chile will face tomorrow. To support more initiatives that enhance knowledge in every corner of our country, This year, we doubled funding for public science competitions, to reach $ 1,930 million in its three calls.Science Minister, Andres Cove said.

The Minister of Science, Andres Cove, has announced the start of applications for competitions to disseminate and socialize “public science” knowledge through three invitations: Regional Public Spaces. Disclosure products and community projects.

“Through these competitions, we want to fund the development of interdisciplinary projects, and to generate cultural experiences that make knowledge accessible to all people. The General Science program seeks to contribute to the expression of people associated with publishing, culture, and art, as well as institutions and societies. This is the ecosystem that we seek to strengthen through these competitions,” said the Head of Science and Society at Ministry of Science Rodrigo Tapia.

Public Science Competition for Regional Public Spaces It will allocate 960 million dollars For projects aimed at developing and/or implementing spaces for Spreading science, technology, knowledge and innovation through unforgettable experiences open to the public. One project will be selected for each region.

“Communities must be involved in generating and disseminating knowledge, adding value to regions and encouraging knowledge encounter. Bringing science and innovation closer to citizens today prepares us as a community for the challenges Chile will face tomorrow. To support more initiatives that advance knowledge in every corner of our country, we have doubled this year funding of public science competitions, to reach $1,930 million in its three invitations,” said the Science Minister, Andres Kove.

General Science Competition for Awareness Products 810 million dollars will be allocated To original projects up to a maximum of $30 million that have objectives Create and/or produce audiovisual materials, animations, artwork, shows, games, video games, mobile applications, podcasts, publications (books, magazines) with scientific content.

National General Science Competition for Community Projects It will allocate $160 million For projects up to a maximum of $8 million Seeks to solve problems and/or generate knowledge based on the needs and interests of community organizations – such as neighborhood associations or regional organizations -, Promote their participation and work with institutions and/or professionals associated with science, technology, knowledge and innovation such as research centers and universities.

From July 9 to August 16, the rules and application inquiry form will be available on the website www.cienciapublica.cl/concursos.

Applications must be submitted through the platform www.fondos.gob.cl Access using your unique password.

The only official way to get to Make inquiries about the application process will be the form available at www.cienciapublica.cl/concursos Until July 29.