The Musical Tape (2021). Kids premiere on Netflix. reconsidering

music tape (Mixtape) is a comedy for children and young adults directed by Valerie Weiss with text Stacy Miner. It’s the star of a cute little girl named Gemma Brooke Allen.

A girl discovers a music tape of her missing parents. This will serve as an excuse to find a whole new world of friendship, love and family.

So charming and geared exclusively toward young adults (pre-teens, I guess they call it) that it’ll probably scare you if you’re already past those two years or not in that exclusive age group. Try a little to win over a slightly older audience with some obsessive references to it Back to the future actually HD, but it is more towards satisfying the most moral educators who are looking for “something” that does no more harm than to offer the viewer who wants to watch a movie “something” of truth or some suggestion.

The girl is charming, there’s nothing to object to that archetype a la Pipi Longstocking or Punky Brewster or the like.

The movie is played to remind us of our period of innocence at 12 and how great songs were at the time. Another movie with a bit of padding in the series catalog, an easy classic that, without being at all harmful, won’t stay long in those who watch it.

Without any fault, without being poorly made, it becomes a kind of toy that can be used a little and throw away because the age sector is so limiting.

December 3, 2021.

employment Netflix.

