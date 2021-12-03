Women’s soccer: Five players from the Eritrea U-20 team disappeared from the hotel

33 mins ago

Five players from the Eritrean women’s national under-20 football team disappeared this Tuesday from their hotel in Jinja, southern Uganda, where they were due to play a regional tournament, and suspected to have escaped.

The Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) confirmed in a statement, the absence of the five players this morning.

“The matter has been reported to Jinja police and investigations are ongoing,” he added. refers to the text.

“CECAFA, the Uganda Football Association (FUFA) and the police are doing their best to locate these players,” the statement added.

This Eritrean national team was in Uganda for the Cecafa U-20 Women’s Championship, which started on October 30 and was scheduled to end on November 9 in the nearby city of Njeru.

Incidents of this kind are not new among Eritrean footballers, and some of them are They seek to escape the repressive regime headed by Isaias Afwerki In that small country located in East Africa.

The last similar record was in 2019, when five U-20 players fled their hotel while playing the Cecafa tournament in Uganda.

