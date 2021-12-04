Vanessa Hudgens wants to make a movie about her parents

an agreement Vanessa Hudgens With Netflix It gave the best results. distance Former Disney Engaging the platform to be part of the new productions, the response of subscribers to the streaming service has been very positive. This is explained with Christmas knight, the three parts of Princess Exchange And recently with the launch Tag, put… Boom!

Her work as an actress and producer is effective: although there are streaks for her Christmas themed They are not the most flattered by critics, they know how to become a trend thanks to users. Perhaps all of this has to do with his childhood experience in phenomena such as High School Musical. However, he now has a new project on his mind that is particularly connected to his family.

it’s about Your parents’ immigration history. Although the 32-year-old actress who gave life to Gabriella Montez was born there CaliforniaIn the United States, its roots are different. This is what he told Glamor magazine where he referred to his special relationship above all with his mother. I always dreamed of writing A book about his fight When arriving in a new country in order to represent a large part of the community that lives in America today.

“my mother from philippines And growing up, there weren’t many women who looked like me, my mom, and my family on screen. It is very important to share these different stories so that we can get to know them and get them More sympathy towards different peopleHudgens said. And he added: “As an immigrant, coming to the United States and don’t know anyone, I can’t even imagine how hard it is and The challenges my mother faced as a woman“.

Convinced that the inspiring story of her ancestors can identify many people through film, she explained:My dad was a firefighterSo he was away from home for weeks. I feel like this is a very telling story for a lot of women around the world. The more we can share, the more we encourage each other“.

