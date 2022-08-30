This free FPS game has had a mixed reception but has become one of the most played releases on Steam in recent days.

steam It offers a long list of video games since its launch, giving its users the possibility to enjoy the games from day one. First person shooter Which has become one of the most popular titles in recent days.

The new trending free shooter on Steam

Global AV (Alliance of Valiant Armas Global) is a new obtainable first-person shooter Free on Steam And that since its release on August 24, it has been among the most played releases on Steam, reaching its peak More than 16 thousand players simultaneously.

Anyway, despite being free and having a large number of downloads, Global AV It was mostly negatively received, given that of the more than 1,500 reviews received, only 48% were positive. With opportunities for improvement, the game at the moment keeps a good flow of users.

AVA Global Launch Trailer



What is AVA Global, the free-to-play shooter on Steam, is all about

AVA Global is a classic first-person shooter (FPS) game. Which features different types of PVP (Player vs. Player) or PVE (Player vs. Environment) game modes. With different battlefields, players will be able to choose between Pointman, Rifleman, and Sniper and enjoy strategic multiplayer.

